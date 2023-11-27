Gurugram targets zero emission by 2050

Gurugram, November 26

As Gurugram features among the top polluted cities in the country, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has drawn a holistic plan to reduce emissions in the city.

The authority has drafted a ‘net zero 2050’ document, contouring the goals for urban policy-making to make Gurugram a zero emission city. Net-zero refers to the point at which a specific area or city is able to remove from the atmosphere all greenhouse gases (GHGs) it is emitting. Effectively, it ensures that no additional carbon or other GHGs are being added into the atmosphere.

The document elaborates on the way forward to implement sustainable development strategies like construction of green buildings, setting up of centralised cooling plants in housing societies, adoption of cleaner technologies and increasing the share of electric vehicles over the next 25 years. The plan deals in four major arenas — energy, waste, transport and greenery. — TNS

Act today We have to act today keeping tomorrow in mind. The annual winter issue of smog and deteriorating air quality demands that Gurugram chases zero emission target to continue to be liveable and sustainable. — PC Meena, GMDA ceo

