Gurugram teen held for 'raping' minor

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 8

The police have arrested a teenager for the alleged rape of a four-year-old girl in Sector 52 area. He was booked under the POCSO Act at the Badshahpur police station on Wednesday and produced before the Juvenile Justice Board today. He was later sent to a correctional home in Faridabad.

According to the complaint filed by the mother of the victim, the incident took place on Tuesday when she was at work and her daughter was alone at home.

She alleged that in the evening, when her daughter was playing outside, the boy lured her daughter and took her to his room and raped her. It was after her daughter complained of abdominal pain that she rushed her to hospital where doctor confirmed rape. The victim later revealed the name of the neighbour involved in the act.

The girl is admitted in a hospital and in a stable condition. An FIR was registered under Section 6 of the POCSO Act.

“The boy is 15 years of age. We produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board, which directed to send him to a correctional home,” said Inspector Devender Kumar, SHO, Sector 53 Police Station.