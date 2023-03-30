Gurugram: Three college students injured in clash

Our Correspondent

Gurugram: Three students of a private college in Farrukhnagar area were injured in a clash that broke out between two groups during the college fest. The incident took place at the parking area of the college on Monday. During the event, around 20 unidentified youths attacked the students standing at the parking area. An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station. OC

Man shot at by co-worker after dispute over chair

Gurugram: Following an argument over a chair in office, an employee of company Paisabazaar.com was shot at by his co-worker near Ramada hotel in sector 44 area on Wednesday afternoon. The victim was critically injured after the bullet hit his chest. The suspect Aman Jangra of Rohtak is at large. An FIR has been registered at the Sector 40 police station. OC

Two nabbed for snatching

Gurugram: The police arrested two persons for alleged involvement in snatching cases. The suspects were trying to flee on their scooty after snatching a mobile from a girl in Palam Vihar area here. The accused have been identified as Manish of Rohtak and Rakesh of Bhagalpur rin Bihar. An FIR has been registered at Palam Vihar police station.