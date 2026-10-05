Gurugram to Faridabad in 20 minutes: Namo Bharat RRTS corridor proposed 

A proposed Namo Bharat RRTS corridor in Faridabad could cut travel time between Gurugram and Faridabad to about 20 minutes, against more than an hour by road at present, according to details of the project.

The proposed corridor would be about 16 km long, with nearly 1 km between Bata Chowk and Sector 12 running underground. An underground station is proposed at Bata Chowk, while the remaining 15 km of the corridor would be elevated.

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Route and stations

The corridor will start at Sainik Colony and pass through NIT-3, NIT-1 and Bata Chowk. It will then connect Sectors 12, 13, 14 and 15, followed by Sectors 80, 81/82, 85/86 and 88/89 in Greater Faridabad.

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After the last station in Faridabad district, believed to be Badarpur, the corridor would enter Noida in Uttar Pradesh.

A total of 10 stations are planned. Two major Namo Bharat stations are proposed in Faridabad district: one at Bata Chowk and another in Sector 85/86. One of the stations would be linked to the Delhi Metro, giving commuters an interchange between the two systems.

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Namo Bharat, metro on same track

A key feature of the proposal is the operation of local metro services alongside Namo Bharat trains on the same track. Officials say this would provide easier intra-city connectivity for Faridabad residents while offering faster access to Gurugram.

The Namo Bharat trains are proposed to run at a maximum speed of about 180 km/h, with a frequency of one train every seven to 10 minutes.

Faster commute

At present, travel between Gurugram and Faridabad often takes more than an hour. If the project proceeds on schedule, the proposed corridor is expected to significantly reduce travel time and strengthen public transport links inside Faridabad.

Sandeep Dahiya, Superintending Engineer at HSVP, said there was currently no hurdle to the project.

"Preparations are under way at all levels and construction is expected to begin soon," he said.

However, the project’s cost, approval status and construction timeline have not yet been made public.

For residents of Faridabad and Gurugram, who depend on the congested Delhi-Gurugram-Faridabad road network every day, the proposed rail link would be a significant change. The corridor could also influence real estate demand along the proposed route, especially in the Greater Faridabad sectors, once the project takes shape.