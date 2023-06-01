Gurugram to get 100 new STPs

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, May 31

In order to stop the discharge of sewage water into drains, Gurugram is all set to get 100 new sewage treatment plants (STPs).

One of the most ambitious civic initiatives of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), the project will ensure 100 per cent purification and utilisation of waste water by the year-end.

To plug illegal sewage discharge We are working on plugging illegal sewage discharge. We are getting treatment done at the micro-level with many societies having their own STPs. We will soon have 100 STPs in the city and increase treatment capacity. PC Meena, CEO, GMDA

According to the GMDA, the city currently produces 412 million litres per day (MLD) of sewage water, out of which 388 MLD gets treated. The remaining 24 MLD along with illegally discharged sewage constitutes 75 MLD of untreated waste, which eventually makes its way to the Yamuna.

The records show that 125 MLD of treated water is currently being used for various purposes, including horticulture, in the city while 75 MLD is being sent to villages in Jhajjar for irrigation. The city currently has two major STPs, one in Dhanwapur and the other in Behrampur.

“We are working on plugging illegal sewerage discharge. We are getting treatment done at the micro-level with many societies having their own STPs. We will soon have 100 STPs in the city and increase treatment capacity. We will be plugging the leaks, and go for disiliting to achieve 100 per cent sewerage treatment,” said PC Meena, CEO, GMADA.

One of the major challenges being faced by the authority is the illegal discharge of wastewater. Acres of land in New Gurugram is submerged in untreated water dumped by tankers.

“The illegal discharge is the main problem. While builders are responsible for their treatment, a majority don’t and get dumping mafia to carry their untreated waste and dump it illegally. We have launched a penalisation drive to deal with the menace and hopefully, will curtail it soon,” said Meena.

It was in December 2022 that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) observed that polluted wastewater was being discharged into the Najafgarh drain and directed that the problem be addressed on a war footing. It directed the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) and civic agencies in Gurugram to set up an independent mechanism for monitoring the pollution level in the Najafgarh drain.

The drain is the old course of Sahibi river basin that originates in Jaipur district of Rajasthan and passes through Haryana before entering Delhi near Dhansa. It cuts and flows through Delhi for over 57km before emptying into the Yamuna at Wazirabad.