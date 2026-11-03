Gurugram to get 2 flyovers, Panipat new railway overbridge as Haryana clears key projects

To ease growing traffic pressure in Gurugram and improve connectivity across the city, the Haryana government has approved three major projects of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

These include the construction of a flyover at the intersection of Sectors 45-46 and 51-52, and another flyover at the intersection of Sectors 85-86 and 89-90.

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An underpass at the intersection of Sectors 27-29 and 43-44 has also been approved to ease traffic congestion around the Millennium City Centre Metro Station.

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“Upon completion, these projects will reduce traffic pressure at some of the busiest intersections in Gurugram. Commuters will get relief from frequent traffic jams, and movement between different sectors of the city will become smoother and more convenient,” a government spokesperson said.

The decisions were taken during a meeting of the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC) and the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC), chaired by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh on Monday.

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Saini also approved the purchase of 500 fully built non-AC diesel-powered buses for Haryana Roadways. These buses will comply with the latest BS-VI emission standards.

In addition, approval was granted for the purchase of 24 fully built diesel-engine trucks and Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) for Roadways depots and sub-depots, based on their requirements for the coming year.

The addition of 500 new buses will enhance the operational capacity of Haryana Roadways, improve passenger connectivity and strengthen bus services on various routes, the government spokesperson added.

At the meeting, approval was also granted for the purchase of furniture for the Sant Shiromani Sri Dhanna Bhagat Ji Government Medical College, which is under construction in Haibatpur village in Jind district.

Furthermore, approval was granted for the completion of the remaining construction work on 1,300-square-foot Type-II (G+6) residential quarters for teachers at the University of Health Sciences, Rohtak.

New railway overbridge in Panipat

The government also approved the construction of a new railway overbridge parallel to the existing one on the route connecting GT Road via Dahar to NH-709 in Panipat district.

The project will improve transportation facilities in the region and help reduce traffic congestion caused by the railway line. Local residents, as well as commuters travelling along this route, will benefit from improved connectivity.

A total of seven agenda items, involving an estimated cost of Rs 351.46 crore, were presented before the High Powered Purchase Committee (HPPC). Of these, it was decided to re-tender four cases, while the remaining three were finalised.

The original estimated cost of these three agenda items was Rs 208.91 crore. Following negotiations with bidders, the projects were finalised at Rs 201.51 crore, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 7.40 crore.

Similarly, seven agenda items involving an estimated cost of Rs 250.36 crore were presented before the High Powered Works Purchase Committee (HPWPC). Of these, it was decided to re-tender one case, while the works under the remaining six agenda items were finalised.

The estimated cost of these six agenda items was Rs 227.74 crore. Following negotiations with bidders, the works were finalised at Rs 223.18 crore, resulting in savings of approximately Rs 4.56 crore.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that all approved development works are completed within the stipulated timelines while maintaining the highest standards of quality. He emphasised that there must be no compromise on construction quality and that all projects must be regularly monitored.