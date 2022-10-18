Gurugram to get 40 urban health centres

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 17

Forty urban health wellness centres will be opened in the area under the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to provide better treatment facilities to the people here.

Five officials, including doctors, will be deployed at each of these centres that would also offer 14 test facilities. Moreover, 105 types of medicines will also be available at these centres. Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav said these centres would ensure that residents got medical facilities near their homes.

These centres would ease the pressure on the Civil Hospital and big private hospitals here. People would not have to wait for long for medical examination and tests, he said. It would be better if such centres were opened in all MC wards, he added. “The MCG has identified 65 community buildings where these health wellness centres can be started,” he said. Civil Surgeon Dr Virendra Yadav said, “At present, 72 health and wellness centres are functional in rural areas of the district. With the opening of new centres in urban areas, their number will increase to 112.”

