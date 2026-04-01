Gurugram to get country’s first modern cow sanctuary in Hasanpur

In a major initiative aimed at addressing the stray cattle problem and ensuring better animal care, the Haryana Government is developing the country’s first modern ‘Cow Sanctuary’ (Gau Abhayaranya) at Hasanpur village in Nuh district.

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Spread over nearly 50 acres, the project seeks to move beyond the conventional model of overcrowded gaushalas by creating an open-range habitat where cattle can roam freely. The sanctuary will include designated grazing zones, a state-of-the-art veterinary hospital and advanced waste management systems.

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A self-sustaining green model

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The project has been designed with a focus on environmental sustainability and economic viability. Among its key features is a waste-to-energy plant that will convert cow dung into CNG. The sanctuary will also promote large-scale production of organic fertilisers and Panchgavya-based products.

Officials said the initiative is expected to generate employment opportunities for local youth in Hasanpur, particularly in animal care, processing and allied activities.

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Experts believe that the open and natural habitat model adopted at Hasanpur could serve as a template for similar projects across the state.

Addressing Gurugram’s stray cattle issue

The move comes as Gurugram continues to grapple with a high number of stray cattle despite repeated relocation drives. According to data from the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram, more than 6,100 stray cattle were still roaming the city’s streets in early 2026.

Civic authorities have identified stray animals as a major cause of road accidents and traffic congestion on key roads. Under the “Mission Safe Gurugram” campaign, the MCG has stepped up enforcement, relocating nearly 600 animals in recent months and penalising dairy owners who abandon cattle.

The upcoming sanctuary in Hasanpur is expected to act as a primary rehabilitation centre for cattle rescued during these drives. With the capacity to accommodate thousands of animals, the administration aims to make Gurugram free of stray cattle by the end of this year.

“This project is not just about clearing roads; it’s about dignity for the animals and safety for our citizens. By moving from traditional shelters to a scientific sanctuary, we are solving a long-standing urban crisis,” said MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya.