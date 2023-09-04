 Gurugram to get green committee to examine construction waste : The Tribune India

The city will soon get a special environment committee to look into illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, air pollution by gensets, discharge of untreated sewage, illegal dumping of waste and detrimental activities in Aravallis.



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, September 3

The city will soon get a special environment committee to look into illegal dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, air pollution by gensets, discharge of untreated sewage, illegal dumping of waste and detrimental activities in Aravallis.

Major source of air pollution

There is no dispute that people are losing years of their lives to poor air quality. As several local factors impact air quality, we need to ensure that effective measures are taken. The C&D waste has been dumped illegally in several areas across the city, which is a major source of air pollution. P Raghavendra Rao, HSPCB Chairman

The decision was taken by the GMDA after a recent meeting with HSPCB chairman P Raghavendra Rao. It was decided in the meeting that a special committee including officials and environmental experts would be constituted.

“A suggestion was made in the meeting and we will be going ahead with the same. Gurugram is one of the biggest cities of the NCR with its own environmental challenges,” said GMDA commissioner PC Meena. “There are many groups working for environment separately. This committee will bring all the groups on the same pedestal to ensure better enforcement.”

Notably, amid several civic problems plaguing Gurugram, its disposal and treatment of C&D waste has emerged as a major challenge. The city has an average of 5,000 construction projects on at any given time and produces around 800 metric tonnes of C&D waste daily. Though it has a treatment plant in Basai with capacity of 1,000 metric tonnes, the majority of waste is illegally dumped in empty plots, green belts, drains and the Aravallis. The waste has left many drains of the city clogged, leading to waterlogging on roads. The MC and GMDA have so far identified over 100 spots where illegal dumping of C&D waste is being done.

The Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB) has directed the city’s civic agencies to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for dumping the construction waste and road dust mitigation within a week.

The decision was taken during a review meeting as part of the clean air programme. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will be enforced from October 1 to check air pollution levels. All departments have been told to ensure that the air quality remains in the breathable range (‘satisfactory’, as per the AQI index).

“There is no dispute that people are losing years of their lives to poor air quality. As several local factors impact air quality, we need to ensure that effective measures are taken,” Rao said. “The C&D waste dumped illegally is a major source of air pollution.” Notably, the MC is without a proper enforcement and door-to-door collection agency since 2021 and fresh tenders have been floated to hire a new one.

The civic authorities have also mandated that 10 per cent of the construction material being used in several projects should be processed from C&D waste.

“All C&D waste is reusable after processing except dust. For all fresh civic tenders, we have mandated the usage of same to promote processing. We will get professional agency on board for door-to-door collection and penalisation,” added Meena.

