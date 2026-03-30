icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gurugram to get its 1st ‘Model Road’ under PM Modi’s ‘Vikas ki Guarantee’

Gurugram to get its 1st ‘Model Road’ under PM Modi’s ‘Vikas ki Guarantee’

The designated model stretch spans approximately 2 km, running from Sector 47 Red Light to the Bharat Petroleum pump

article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:31 AM Mar 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

In a significant move to elevate the urban infrastructure of the Cyber City, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finalised plans to develop the city’s first ‘Model Road’ in Sector 47. This pilot project is being executed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vikas ki Guarantee” (Guarantee of Development) initiative, aimed at transforming traditional city roads into smart, international-standard corridors.

Advertisement

Project scope and timeline

Advertisement

The designated model stretch spans approximately 2 kilometers, running from the Sector 47 Red Light to the Bharat Petroleum pump. The MCG has officially awarded the work order to ‘Brahma Promoters’ for a total cost of Rs 68.45 lakh. Construction is scheduled to begin in full swing starting next month, marking a shift from routine asphalt laying to comprehensive urban redesign.

Advertisement

Key features of the Model Road

Unlike standard road repairs, this project focuses on a holistic multimodal design. The upcoming stretch will feature:

Advertisement

  • Dedicated Cycle Tracks: Promoting eco-friendly commuting and safety for cyclists.
  • Enhanced Pedestrian Infrastructure: Wide, modern footpaths integrated with designer street lighting and roadside greenery for aesthetic appeal.
  • Advanced Drainage Systems: The installation of a smart storm-water drainage system to combat the recurring issue of waterlogging during monsoons.
  • Zero Tolerance Maintenance: A strict one-year maintenance clause ensures the construction agency remains responsible for any wear and tear post-completion.

Combatting Traffic and Pollution

The engineering of the road is specifically designed to streamline traffic flow, providing long-term relief from congestion for the residents of Sector 47 and surrounding areas. Furthermore, the transition to 'dust-free' road surfaces is expected to significantly lower local pollution levels, contributing to a cleaner environment.

“This is a blueprint for the future of Gurugram’s internal roads,” stated Pradeep Kumar, Executive Engineer at MCG. He noted that if the Sector 47 pilot proves successful, the corporation plans to replicate this model across 10 other major sectors in the city, ensuring a uniform, world-class commuting experience for all residents.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
youngInnovater
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts