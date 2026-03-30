Gurugram to get its 1st ‘Model Road’ under PM Modi’s ‘Vikas ki Guarantee’

In a significant move to elevate the urban infrastructure of the Cyber City, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has finalised plans to develop the city’s first ‘Model Road’ in Sector 47. This pilot project is being executed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Vikas ki Guarantee” (Guarantee of Development) initiative, aimed at transforming traditional city roads into smart, international-standard corridors.

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Project scope and timeline

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The designated model stretch spans approximately 2 kilometers, running from the Sector 47 Red Light to the Bharat Petroleum pump. The MCG has officially awarded the work order to ‘Brahma Promoters’ for a total cost of Rs 68.45 lakh. Construction is scheduled to begin in full swing starting next month, marking a shift from routine asphalt laying to comprehensive urban redesign.

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Key features of the Model Road

Unlike standard road repairs, this project focuses on a holistic multimodal design. The upcoming stretch will feature:

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Dedicated Cycle Tracks: Promoting eco-friendly commuting and safety for cyclists.

Enhanced Pedestrian Infrastructure: Wide, modern footpaths integrated with designer street lighting and roadside greenery for aesthetic appeal.

Advanced Drainage Systems: The installation of a smart storm-water drainage system to combat the recurring issue of waterlogging during monsoons.

Zero Tolerance Maintenance: A strict one-year maintenance clause ensures the construction agency remains responsible for any wear and tear post-completion.

Combatting Traffic and Pollution

The engineering of the road is specifically designed to streamline traffic flow, providing long-term relief from congestion for the residents of Sector 47 and surrounding areas. Furthermore, the transition to 'dust-free' road surfaces is expected to significantly lower local pollution levels, contributing to a cleaner environment.

“This is a blueprint for the future of Gurugram’s internal roads,” stated Pradeep Kumar, Executive Engineer at MCG. He noted that if the Sector 47 pilot proves successful, the corporation plans to replicate this model across 10 other major sectors in the city, ensuring a uniform, world-class commuting experience for all residents.