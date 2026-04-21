In a significant administrative shift, the Haryana government is set to hold its Cabinet meeting in Gurugram on April 22

It would be the first such exercise in nearly a decade outside the state capital, Chandigarh. The move is being seen as a signal of the city’s growing political and economic importance within the state.

According to an official notification issued by the general administration department, the meeting would start at 9 am at the PWD (B&R) rest house.

The communication, circulated to ministers and senior officials, outlines a packed agenda, with around 12 key proposals expected to be taken up for discussion.

While Gurugram has hosted smaller, department-level reviews and high-level administrative meetings in the past, a full cabinet sitting in the city remains rare.

Traditionally, cabinet meetings have been held in Chandigarh, with only a handful convened outside the capital, mostly in New Delhi.

Among the issues that may return to the agenda is the proposal linked to former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda regarding the waiver of rent for his government accommodation.

The matter had earlier been deferred after objections were raised by several ministers, who sought a detailed account of expenditure on maintenance, electricity, water and manpower before any decision is taken. Officials indicated that the dues are estimated at around Rs 16.5 lakh.

The cabinet meeting in Gurugram is also expected to review ongoing development projects and infrastructure works across the state, with a particular focus on NCR districts. Senior ministers including Anil Vij, Krishan Lal Panwar, Rao Narbir Singh, Mahipal Dhanda, Shruti Choudhry and Vipul Goel are likely to attend alongside the chief minister.

Security has been tightened across the city ahead of the high-level meeting. Traffic police personnel would be deployed at key intersections, while entry to the venue will be strictly regulated. Administrative preparations, including accommodation arrangements for ministers and officials, are underway.

Bringing the cabinet to Gurugram is being interpreted as an attempt to directly address the concerns of the state’s key economic hub, which contributes a substantial share to Haryana’s revenue.

The timing is also significant, coming in the backdrop of recent industrial unrest in Manesar and ongoing policy debates around wage hikes, infrastructure expansion and urban governance in the NCR belt.