Gurugram to host two more G20 meetings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 28

After hosting of the G20 Anti-Corruption Working Group and Agriculture Working Group meetings in state in March, the state government is now gearing up to host two additional G20 meetings in July.

The first event, Startups 20 Shikhar, will be organised by the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Government of India in collaboration with the state government. It is scheduled to take place on July 3 and 4. The second event, Conference on Crime and Security in the Age of NFTs, AI and Metaverse, will be held by the Ministry of Home Affairs on July 13 and 14.

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today reviewed the arrangements with the senior officers of the state and Centre. He said about 800 delegations from G20 countries, including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, the UK, the US and the EU, would participate in the conference. Nine countries, namely Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain and the UAE, have been invited as guests.

Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of DPIIT, who participated in the meeting through video conferencing, said the Startup20 Engagement Group operates under the India G20 Presidency, with the goal of shaping the future of the global startup ecosystem. Comprising delegates from G20 nations and invitee countries, Startup20 aims to foster innovation, collaboration and inclusive growth, unlocking the full potential of startups for economic prosperity and societal impact.