Gurugram top priority, says Goel, amid another wave of sanitation crisis

As the city struggles with yet another wave of sanitation crisis, state Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel today said that resolving the issue was the government's top priority.

Goel, who chaired a high-level meeting of civic agencies in Gurugram, said the department would now shift to target-driven decentralised sanitation plan to yield results.

He instructed officials to implement the plan at the ward level. He said each ward should be treated as an independent unit and be provided with sufficient resources. Every ward should be equipped with one JCB machine, three tractors and a team of four to five staff members, attached to the respective ward councillor. Additionally, a Junior Engineer and SDO from the municipal team should also be part of the ward team, he said.

A month-long intensive cleanliness campaign should be conducted in each ward. The best-performing ward would receive a cash prize and be honoured by the Chief Minister. The Municipal Commissioner informed that tenders for C&D waste disposal would be allotted before August 10, and processing work was progressing simultaneously.

The minister also directed that a survey of 20-year-old sewers in Gurugram’s inner areas be carried out to address the issue of waterlogging. Based on the survey, it would be decided where renovation or replacement was needed. A one-month deadline has been set for the task. The meeting also included a discussion on the disposal of fresh waste.

The minister also instructed that the secondary garbage collection points in the city should be covered up to a certain height, so that only the movement of vehicles was visible from outside. This would not only reduce visual pollution but also improve overall cleanliness.

He also directed that potholes formed during the monsoon should be identified in advance, so that repair work could begin immediately after the rainy season, ensuring smooth traffic flow.