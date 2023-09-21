Gurugram tops state in CM window redressal

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 20

With 96 per cent complaints at the CM window being resolved, Gurugram district has topped the state in the disposal of such complaints. DC Nishant Yadav shared this information at a review meeting with Advisor (Irrigation) to the Chief Minister Devender Singh.

Singh conducted a review meeting with administration officials, seeking the status of pending complaints and issuing relevant directives.

DC Yadav said so far 8,615 complaints have been received at the CM window. Out of these, 8,285 have been settled. At present, 141 complaints are uploaded on the action taken report (ATR) portal. “The resolution of complaints at the CM window is our top priority. We get a large number of complaints pertaining to multi-departmental issues. We conduct coordination and feed review meetings at regular intervals to ensure the least pendency of complaints,” said Yadav.

Directing officials to ensure hundred per cent result, Singh warned them of show-cause notices.

“The extension can be taken to address complex complaints. Report of any action taken on every complaint should be uploaded on the portal. The delay in the resolution without any concrete reason would invite strict action,” said Singh.

#Gurugram