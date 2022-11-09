 Gurugram tower mishap: Magisterial probe finds Chintels, flat repairing contractor responsible : The Tribune India

Gurugram tower mishap: Magisterial probe finds Chintels, flat repairing contractor responsible

Panel recommends towers A, B, C, E, F, G, H and J should be vacated till investigations are on

Gurugram tower mishap: Magisterial probe finds Chintels, flat repairing contractor responsible

A tower of Chintels Paradiso society in Gurugram. PTI file



Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, November9

The magisterial inquiry into Chintels Paradiso tower collapse has found both the developer and the flat repairing contractor responsible for the incident, which claimed two lives in February this year.

The committee headed by ADC after investigating for almost nine months has upheld IIT’s recommendations of not just demolishing tower D, but also get remaining towers A, B, C, E, F, G, H and J vacated till investigations are on.

While DC Nishant yadav has ordered the demolition of tower D citing it is beyond repair, he has also ordered immediate evacuation of towers E and F while orders are awaited for others.

The committee found retrofitting in flat D 603 as key trigger to collapseand held both Chintels India and M/s Manish Switchgear and Construction as responsible for the same.

“The developer neglected the demands and issues raised by the residents and the RWA. The corroded steel reinforcement was covered with yellow coloured solution to conceal the corrosion. There is excessive chloride in concrete which has sped up corrosion and deterioration of concrete and the same signs of corrosion are visible in all towers. This is the root cause of collapse. The Tower D should be immediately closed and developer should start immediate demolition of same. IIT Delhi report mention as that all towers be vacated for resident safety till further investigations and Committee agreeing with same wants immediate directions to developer regarding same,” read the report.

Issuing the orders, DC Nishant Yadav stated that it is evident that the structure of Tower D is not safe for habitation and due to high chloride content in the concrete throughout the structure. The structure is also not technically and economically feasible for any kind of repair.

“The Committee has brought to my notice that there is sagging of one of the balconies in Tower-F and other distress. It has also recommended that the Tower-F & E should also be vacated immediately for the safety of the residents. I order Chintels India to close Tower-D permanently and start the process for demolition. Further a direction is being issued to settle the dues/liabilities of flat owners of Tower-D of Chintels Paradiso housing complex Sector-I 09 Gurugram within a period of 60 days from the date of issuance of this order,” read the order.

There are around 50 families in Tower D and around 300 in the entire society.

