Gurugram traffic cop hit by jeep driver, injured

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, December 31

A traffic cop was seriously injured after a pickup driver hit him on being signalled to stop for wrong-way driving at Pachgaon Chowk. The jeep driver left his jeep on the roadside and fled. The cop is being treated in a hospital and an FIR has been registered at the Bilaspur police station.

According to the complaint filed by Constable Devender Kumar (42), a native of Rewari district, the incident took place on Friday afternoon. “I was checking the vehicles at Pachgaon Chowk around 2 pm when a pickup jeep approached from the wrong direction. I signalled the driver to stop but he hit me with his jeep. I received injuries in my leg, head and hand. Meanwhile, the driver left his vehicle and fled. The people nearby gathered at the spot and rushed me to a nearby private hospital,” said the constable in his complaint.

Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered against the unidentified jeep driver under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public function), 279 (rash driving), 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty) and 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant) of the IPC.

“We have seized the pickup jeep and an FIR has been registered. We are conducting raids to nab the jeep driver. He will be arrested soon”, said Inspector Neeraj Kumar, SHO.