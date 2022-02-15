Gurugram: Traffic management, safe roads new commissioner's priorities

Gurugram, February 14
Kala Ramachandran, a 1994-batch IPS officer, is all set to take over as the first woman Police Commissioner of Gurugram.
Slated to join tomorrow, strengthening basic policing, ensuring safe roads and better traffic management are among her priorities.
“Gurgaon being a city with diverse milieu from rural to corporate to industrial to urban, focus will be on facilitation of living and ease of doing business. We will focus on traffic management and road safety, security of citizens from street crime like hooliganism, eve teasing, drunken driving etc; security of women; protection of children from offences and on economic offences and cyber crimes,” Ramachandran said. She replaces KK Rao who has been posted as IGP CPT&R Bhondsi.
Having served as Superintendent of Police in the districts of Rewari, Fatehabad and Panchkula, Ramachandran was on central deputation to the Intelligence Bureau from 2001 onwards and had returned to Haryana, her parent cadre, last year.
Citing traffic as one of the biggest problems of the city, she said that focus would be on traffic management and making roads safe. “Traffic affects one and all and is one of the top problems cited by residents. Its management will be priority. We will also work on making roads and streets safe. Curtailing the number of accidents and street crime will also be on the agenda,” said Ramachandran.
Women in the Gurugram police force are eagerly waiting for the new commissioner to join as they feel that she would be able to better address their day-to-day professional issues.
