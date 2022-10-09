Gurugram traffic police collect Rs 8.81 cr fine till Aug

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, October 8

The local traffic police have collected Rs 8.81 crores from 8 lakh traffic violators for the non-compliance of rules between January and August this year.

Highlighting the figures, the police said most of the challans had been issued for driving in the wrong direction (29,548). Apart from this, a fine of Rs 1.31 crore was collected through postal challans against 164 vehicles.

The Commissioner of Police, Kala Ramachandran, said, over time, they had also stepped-up online challaning. The Cyber City police have also started the process of online challan with the use of a hi-tech system.

“More than 1,100 CCTV cameras have been installed on the main roads, square intersections and red lights in Gurugram, which are being operated by the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) of the Police Headquarters,” she added.

Through this whole process, the postal challans of those who avoid the traffic rules are being sent along with their photo.