Gurugram Traffic Police gets 20 more women cops, 60 home guards

Gurugram, January 8

In an initiative to strengthen the traffic police and ensure smooth vehicular movement in Gurugram, 20 more women constables and 60 more home guards were deputed in the traffic police wing on Monday.

The women constables have been deputed at the main traffic junctions here.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Vij said the women officials have been given a three-day special training on the traffic rules, signals and soft skills.

Three women non-gazetted officers (NGO) have also been posted as zonal officers in the traffic wing. ACP (Traffic) Sukhbir Singh have briefed them on the emergency rescue vehicles and the equipment used in them.

DCP (Traffic) Vij familiarised them with the challenges that come with the job. The new staff has been provided with reflective jackets, gloves and traffic hats.

