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Home / Haryana / Gurugram traffic police issue over 4,700 challans in 15 days

Gurugram traffic police issue over 4,700 challans in 15 days

Wrong-side driving and lane violations fetch Rs 41.38 lakh in fines as police intensify enforcement on city roads

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Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 08:44 PM Aug 16, 2026 IST
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Gurugram Traffic Police issued 4,706 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 41.38 lakh. File photo
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Gurugram Traffic Police issued 4,706 challans and imposed fines totalling Rs 41.38 lakh during two special drives against wrong-side driving and lane violations between August 1 and 15.

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Of these, 2,060 drivers were challaned for wrong-side driving, attracting fines of Rs 13.01 lakh. Another 2,646 drivers were booked for lane violations, with penalties amounting to Rs 28.37 lakh.

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Police said both offences are among the major contributors to road accidents in the city. Wrong-side driving forces vehicles into the path of oncoming traffic, often leaving little room for evasive action. Sudden and unsafe lane changes, meanwhile, increase the risk of collisions, particularly on Gurugram’s high-speed corridors.

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Before launching the lane-enforcement drive, traffic police conducted an awareness campaign involving truck union representatives, truck and bus drivers, school bus operators, auto-rickshaw drivers and company transport staff.

They were briefed on lane discipline, including the requirement for heavy vehicles to use the leftmost lane, light vehicles to stay in the middle lane and the rightmost lane to be used primarily for overtaking.

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Police said enforcement has been accompanied by a decline in accidents linked to lane indiscipline, as more motorists are adhering to designated lanes.

However, the number of violations recorded during the fortnight indicates that wrong-side driving and unsafe lane changes remain widespread.

The traffic police said the special drives will continue and warned that strict action would be taken against repeat and future violators. Commuters have been urged to follow lane discipline, avoid wrong-side driving and drive cautiously to improve road safety across the city.

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