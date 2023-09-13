Gurugram: Two arrested for vehicle theft, 4 cars recovered

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, September 12

The Gurugram police have arrested two members of an interstate gang of vehicle thieves. Four cars have been recovered, and a Swift Dzire, used for committing crime, three mobile phones and two master keys were seized from their possession.

A police team arrested Shahid from Mainpuri in UP on September 9 while Mujahid was arrested today from Gurugram. Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime) said “They will be remanded in police custody after being produced in a city court tomorrow,” said Dahiya.

