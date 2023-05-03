Gurugram university Dean removed from official duties

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 2

Taking stern action in the case of molestation of an assistant professor, the Gurugram University administration today removed the accused dean from all official duties with immediate effect. Even as the internal complaints committee of the university has started an inquiry into the matter, the police have reached the university and taken possession of the CCTV footage and also questioned the accused.

While sources claimed that the Dean could be arrested anytime, a police officer said the matter was under investigation and they were collecting evidence. “After verifying all facts, action will be taken as per the law,” police spokesperson Subhash Boken said.

In an official statement, the spokesperson of the university confirmed that after a high-level meeting of officials, the accused, Dr Dhirender Kaushik, was removed from all official duties, including the post of Dean.