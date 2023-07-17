Gurugram University’s former dean arrested for ‘sexual abuse’ of assistant professor

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, July 17

Dr Dhirender Kaushik, former Dean of the pharmaceutical wing of Gurugram University, was arrested on Monday on the complaint of a female assistant professor, who accused him of sexual exploitation. The professor had filed a police complaint on April 29, after which the dean was absconding, said police.

Police said they received information that Dr Kaushik was visiting the University campus on Monday. A police team, led by Inspector Suman Sura, SHO of women police station, sector 51 conducted a raid but Dr Kaushik managed to give police a slip. The police team finally nabbed him while he was travelling in a car.

“Accused Dr Dhirneder Kaushik was absconding but our team arrested him today. The accused had earlier filed anticipatory bail petition in a city court which was rejected. We are questioning the accused and he will be produced in a city court on Tuesday,” said Virender Vij, DCP, traffic and crime against women.

As per the complaint filed by the assistant professor, she was repeatedly abused and molested since January 2023 by Dr Dhirender Kaushik.

“On April 21, Kaushik came into my class and started shouting at me without any fault on my part. He pressurised me to fulfil his sexual desires and also issued a memo to me for switching my lecture timings. Once I was late by 15 minutes due to a traffic jam. Thereafter, Dr Kaushik repeatedly tried to physically abuse me but when I threatened to lodge a complaint, he said that nobody can even touch him,” the complainant stated.

The complainant added that after this he started creating more trouble for her and even did not stop his ill intentions. “On April 28, he called me to the clerk’s room on the first floor without any reason and started shouting. He also threatened me by saying that he would get me terminated,” the complainant further added.

Finally, she approached the police and following the complaint an FIR was registered against Dr Dhirender Kaushik under Sections 354-A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at women police station, sector 51, on April 29 but the accused was on the run.

On behalf of the accused's lawyer, an anticipatory bail petition was filed in the court on June 14, arguing that he has been implicated in a false case. On the other hand, opposing the petition, it was argued on behalf of the prosecution that the accused tried to delete the footage of the CCTV camera installed on the university campus.

After listening to both sides, the court of Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Singal had rejected the anticipatory bail plea of the accused.

