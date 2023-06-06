Gurugram varsity begins online admissions

Gurugram, June 5
The Gurugram University today began the online application process for admissions to 1,637 seats in 51 undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes for the 2023-2024 session.
Prof Dinesh Kumar, vice-chancellor, Gurugram University, said students interested in pursuing UG courses can apply online till June 25 and July 2 is the deadline to apply for PG courses. Students can visit the university’s official website (www.gurugram university.ac.in), he added. The VC said students can also obtain technical assistance by sending an email to [email protected]
