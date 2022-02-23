Gurugram University students protest offline exam

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 22

High drama prevailed in front of Gurugram University today when the police allegedly used mild force to disperse protesting students after they blocked the main road in front of the university to protest against offline exams. The students expressed resentment against the government, university and police on social media over the treatment meted out to them.

Bajrang Sharma, a student, posted on twitter “Shame on You @@mlkhattar, @cmohry, @chkanwarpal, your puppet@profdineshkumar using police forces of Gurgaon and doing lathicharge on students. We want justice for Gurugram University students.

The examinations are going to start from February 25, but despite the demonstrations of the students and fervent pleas to the administration, university and even the government have not changed its decision yet. The university has issued guidelines for the students to take the offline examination.

In the series of protests which continued on Tuesday, students went to Gurugram University and start demonstration. Thy demanded that in view of their incomplete syllabus and quality of online teaching, online examination should be taken. They alleged that they have studied online so far and they cannot take the exam offline.

“The students who come from outside should be allowed for online examination. If the university does not change the rules of the examination, then they will boycott the examination”, said Samir, Bhola and Gunjan, protesting students.

Students, who were protesting for over two-hours. tried to block the main road after no official from the university came to meet them.

“No lathi charge was use on students. They were sitting on road and blocked the road and only then cops use mild force to disperse them from the road”, said inspector Rahul Dev, SHO, Sector 50 police station.