Gurugram vends selling liquor below MRP ahead of new excise policy

With Haryana’s new excise policy set to come into force in the next 15 days, several liquor vends and Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) outlets in Gurugram have begun offering heavy discounts, selling alcohol below the state-mandated Minimum Retail Price (MRP).

Most of these vend and BYOB owners claim they will be exiting the business after June 12, when the current excise year ends. In a bid to clear their stock quickly, they are resorting to steep price cuts — even though selling below MRP is a violation of excise norms, causing losses to the state exchequer and prompting a series of complaints.

The Haryana Excise Department annually sets a minimum retail price for alcoholic beverages. While vend owners are allowed to sell above this benchmark, they are prohibited from undercutting it. The Excise and Taxation Department has now launched an investigation into the practice following complaints from licensees and market observers.

According to complaints, a bottle of Blenders Pride is being sold for Rs 400, though its official MRP in Haryana is Rs 900. Similarly, a bottle of Glenlivet, priced at Rs 3,500, is being sold for Rs 2,800, while beer bottles marked at Rs 220 are openly sold for Rs 90.

“The new excise policy is detrimental to business. We will have to shut our BYOB, as it exceeds the allowed space limit. With no live performances permitted and increased liquor rates, who will come here? We are making whatever money we can before we exit,” said a BYOB owner from Golf Course Road.

As the new policy bans live performances, BYOB outlets across the city are going all out — organising belly dance shows, qawwali nights and international dance acts. Some even hold two performances a day until June 12. While ticket prices are soaring, discounted alcohol is being used to attract crowds.

“They’ve raised liquor prices and the licence fee, so we’re forced to exit the market this year. We had stocked up, expecting last year’s policy to continue. Now, we’re offering heavy discounts on bulk purchases to our regular customers. We’re even doing home deliveries and using WhatsApp groups to offload stock across the NCR,” said a vend owner.

Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, confirmed the department has received complaints. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.