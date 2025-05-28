DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Haryana / Gurugram vends selling liquor below MRP ahead of new excise policy

Gurugram vends selling liquor below MRP ahead of new excise policy

To clear stock, beer being sold at Rs 90, Blenders Pride at Rs 400
article_Author
Sumedha Sharma
Tribune News Service
Gurugram, Updated At : 02:45 AM May 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The first round of e-auction of liquor vends took place on March 21. Tribune Photo: Pradeep Tewari
Advertisement

With Haryana’s new excise policy set to come into force in the next 15 days, several liquor vends and Bring Your Own Bottle (BYOB) outlets in Gurugram have begun offering heavy discounts, selling alcohol below the state-mandated Minimum Retail Price (MRP).

Advertisement

Most of these vend and BYOB owners claim they will be exiting the business after June 12, when the current excise year ends. In a bid to clear their stock quickly, they are resorting to steep price cuts — even though selling below MRP is a violation of excise norms, causing losses to the state exchequer and prompting a series of complaints.

The Haryana Excise Department annually sets a minimum retail price for alcoholic beverages. While vend owners are allowed to sell above this benchmark, they are prohibited from undercutting it. The Excise and Taxation Department has now launched an investigation into the practice following complaints from licensees and market observers.

Advertisement

According to complaints, a bottle of Blenders Pride is being sold for Rs 400, though its official MRP in Haryana is Rs 900. Similarly, a bottle of Glenlivet, priced at Rs 3,500, is being sold for Rs 2,800, while beer bottles marked at Rs 220 are openly sold for Rs 90.

“The new excise policy is detrimental to business. We will have to shut our BYOB, as it exceeds the allowed space limit. With no live performances permitted and increased liquor rates, who will come here? We are making whatever money we can before we exit,” said a BYOB owner from Golf Course Road.

Advertisement

As the new policy bans live performances, BYOB outlets across the city are going all out — organising belly dance shows, qawwali nights and international dance acts. Some even hold two performances a day until June 12. While ticket prices are soaring, discounted alcohol is being used to attract crowds.

“They’ve raised liquor prices and the licence fee, so we’re forced to exit the market this year. We had stocked up, expecting last year’s policy to continue. Now, we’re offering heavy discounts on bulk purchases to our regular customers. We’re even doing home deliveries and using WhatsApp groups to offload stock across the NCR,” said a vend owner.

Amit Bhatia, Deputy Excise and Taxation Commissioner, confirmed the department has received complaints. “We are investigating the matter,” he said.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper