Gurugram water supply project to be completed by May 2026: Khattar

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presides over a meeting in Chandigarh. Tribune Photo



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 2

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the Gurugram water supply project will be completed by May 2026 and provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to the city and Manesar.

He said Gurugram water supply was an important project, which would provide uninterrupted drinking water supply to Gurugram and Manesar as per the population size by 2050. Also, the Mewat feeder pipeline project had been prepared and both these projects would cost about Rs 2,267 crore.

150 villages to get potable water

Through Mewat feeder pipeline project, about 390 cusecs of water will be required and more than 150 villages will have access to clean drinking water in sufficient quantity. Manohar Lal, Chief Minister

The CM was presiding over a meeting of officials of the Irrigation and Water Resources department regarding the remodelling of the Gurugram water supply.

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was also held regarding the concept of the Mewat feeder pipeline project with a presentation. Chief Executive Officer, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), PC Meena joined the meeting virtually.

The CM said the Gurugram water supply project, worth about Rs 1,517 crore, had been prepared keeping in mind the population of Gurugram, Manesar and Bahadurgarh by the year 2050.

“At that time these cities would require about 1504 cusecs of water. The Gurugram water supply project will start from Kakroi and end at Basai. About 69-km-long water supply line, totally covered, will be laid in which mild steel pipes will be used,” he added. The project will be completed by May 2026.

Khattar said the Mewat feeder pipeline project would cost about Rs 750 crore. This project had also been made keeping in mind the population of Mewat by the year 2050. “Through this, about 390 cusecs of water will be required and more than 150 villages will have access to clean drinking water in sufficient quantity,” he said, adding that work on this project would also be started soon with its completion by March 2027.

He said the Mewat feeder pipeline project was prepared and approved by the department in February 2023. This project of about 50-km length would start from Jhajjar’s Badli and end at Mewat’s Khor Basai village. A powerhouse would also be constructed on this project.

The CM said these projects would prove to be a boon for the people of Gurugram, Manesar and Mewat. “With the completion of these projects, uninterrupted drinking water supply will be available to the people of this region. Schemes have also been formulated for industries and farmers to use treated water in sufficient quantities for irrigation,” he added.

