Gurugram water supply to be hit tomorrow

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 18

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said water supply in the city would remain affected on Monday for 24 hours due to the replacement of the sluice valve of the common header line at the waste treatment plant (WTP) in Basai.

Abhinav Verma, Executive Engineer of the water supply division, Infra-II, GMDA, said the work on replacing the sluice valve of the master water supply pipeline would be carried out on Monday so it would require the closing of the pipeline for 24 hours. “There will be no water supply from 8 am on Monday to 8 am on Tuesday,” he said.

The areas that will remain affected are Sectors 4, 5, 7, 9, 9A, 12, Lakshman Vihar, Choti Mata Booster, Prem Nagar, Dayanand Colony, Sector 81-115,Sectors 10, 10A, 15-I,II, 31, 37C, 37D, Boosting Station (Sector 16), Khandsa village and the Basai nearby areas.

