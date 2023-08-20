Gurugram waterlogged; Jaipur expressway worst hit

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, August 19

The early morning rain led to waterlogging in many parts of Gurugram with the Delhi- Jaipur Expressway being the worst hit on Saturday. Vehicles got struck and many people were seen climbing the roof of a car in Narsinghpur.

Visuals went viral on social media which showed commuters stuck on inundated roads and pedestrians wading through knee-deep water. Since it was a weekend, there was no report of major traffic congestions, though the vehicular movement was slow on the highway.

Vehicles stuck in a traffic jam following rain on the expressway on Saturday. PTI

In addition to the usual spots on arterial roads that got waterlogged, some internal roads too were inundated on Saturday. According to the district administration, the city received 66 mm of rainfall between 5.10 am and 6.30 am.

The areas affected included Narsinghpur, Golf Course Road Extension, Pataudi Chowk, Udyog Vihar, AIT Chowk, Sohna Road, Subhash Chowk, Vatika Chowk, sectors four, nine, 10, 14, 38, 45, 54 and 100 to 104 and Basai Road but no major traffic congestion was reported, the traffic police said.

“The traffic movement was not affected anywhere and traffic personnel are stationed across the city to deal with any situation,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Virender Vij said.

Parts of Delhi, Noida and Gurugram received heavy rainfall today after an extended humid spell. Visuals from Delhi’s Dwarka and Badarpur also showed vehicles passing through waterlogged streets.

