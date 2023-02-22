Gurugram woman, 10-year-old son rescued after 3 years of self-confinement fearing Covid

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 22

Scared of losing her son to Covid a Gurugram woman locked herself and her 10-year-old son in her house for three years.

The woman suffering from psychological issues was rescued late last evening from her Chakkarpur house by a joint team of Gurugram police, Health officials and local NGO.

The woman had even shut her husband out when he stepped out once in lockdown in 2020 and they had been in touch over video call ever since. According to ASI Praveen Kumar, who spearheaded the entire rescue, the woman is identified as Bengal native Munmun Majhi. It was her husband Sujan Majhi who after being turned away from many places approached ASI Praveen Kumaron February 17. Kumar got in touch with this woman over video call and connected with her emotionally.

“I initially suspected this a feud between husband and wife but when I spoke to her on video call I was shocked. There was filth and dirt around the house and I was moved seeing face of the child who was my son’s age,” said Kumar.

The husband spent the first few days with friends and relatives and after failing to persuade his wife, he started to stay in another rented accommodation in the same locality.

Sujan said video calls were the only way to stay in touch with his wife and son. He would pay the monthly rent of the house, clear the electricity bills, deposit his son’s school fees, buy groceries and vegetables and even leave the bags of ration outside the main door.

Both woman and child have been admitted to Civil hospital as duo has not seen sun for last three years and she did not even use cooking gas and storage water during these three years in fear of Covid.

“The woman has some psychological issues. Both of them are referred to PGI, Rohtak where they are admitted to psychiatric ward for treatment,” said Dr Virender Yadav, Civil Surgeon, Gurugram.