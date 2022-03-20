Gurugram woman dies, friend injured in accident

Gurugram, March 19
A 22-year-old woman died and her friend was critically injured after their bike skidded at a sharp curve in the Sector-44 area today.
Deceased Divyanshi Anand is a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She was pursuing MSc from a central university at Mahendragarh.
Her friend has been identified as Sparsh Jain (25), a native of Indore who works as software development engineer with Amazon. He is in the ICU, the police said.
“The victim’s father has declined to file any complaint,” the police said. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Japan to invest Rs 3.2 lakh cr in India over next five years
6 agreements inked | Ukraine, China discussed
Russia-Ukraine War: Mariupol terror a war crime, says Zelenskyy as thousands taken by force to Russia
Britain says Russia now pursuing strategy of attrition
On Covid, WHO lists 3 misleading facts, says 'Omicron is not the last variant that we have to deal with'
Says vaccines remain incredibly effective at preventing seve...
CAPFs have 'decisive control' of anti-terror ops, says Amit Shah
A FIRST: CRPF observes 83rd Raising Day outside Delhi headq...
Betting, match-fixing: Gangsters trying to control kabaddi tournaments in Punjab
'Gangsters force international players to take part in their...