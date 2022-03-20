Gurugram woman dies, friend injured in accident

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 19

A 22-year-old woman died and her friend was critically injured after their bike skidded at a sharp curve in the Sector-44 area today.

Deceased Divyanshi Anand is a native of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh. She was pursuing MSc from a central university at Mahendragarh.

Her friend has been identified as Sparsh Jain (25), a native of Indore who works as software development engineer with Amazon. He is in the ICU, the police said.

“The victim’s father has declined to file any complaint,” the police said. —