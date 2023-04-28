Gurugram woman duped of Rs 9L by ‘friend’

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, April 27

A resident of Palam Vihar area was allegedly duped of over Rs 9 lakh by an unidentified person who befriended her on Instagram while posing as a foreign national. A case has been registered at the cybercrime, west police station.

According to the complaint filed by Preeti, she had a chat with a man on Instagram. He said his name to be Andrew Dwayne and after talking for several days, he said he was coming to India to meet her.

“The man called me on April 6 and said he has reached Mumbai airport, but has been stopped by the Customs Department. Then Navika Desai, a female employee of the department, asked for Rs 9,40,700.”