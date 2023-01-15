Gurugram woman duped of Rs 13 lakh in cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 14

A woman was allegedly duped more than Rs 13 lakh on the pretext of work from home. An FIR has been registered at cybercrime cell, Manesar police station.

According to the complaint filed by Priyanka Singh, who is a native of Rajasthan and stays in Manesar area, she got a message on January 7. In the message, the sender, who claimed to be Meera, offered a job through work from home.

Priyanka said that she was added to Telegram and some other groups. All the members in the group were given the task of subscribing and liking some YouTube channels for which Rs 100 to Rs 1,200 were said to be deposited in everyone’s account.

She also started investing money through UPI into another scheme on offer. Initially, transactions of Rs 3,000 and Rs 1,000 were done and she got Rs 250 on January 9 and Rs 7,400 on January 10.

“When I had deposited Rs 13.3 lakh, they insisted that I invest more and earn profit. An account was also registered for crypto currency which showed more than Rs 17 lakh but there was no access for withdrawal. On that, I realised I was duped and moved the police,” Priyanka said.