Gurugram: Woman held for 'torturing' teenage son

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 18

On the complaint of a 13-year-old boy, a case was registered under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act at Sector 37 police station, against his mother and her alleged lover on Wednesday. Both the accused were nabbed the same day.

After the boy opposed seeing his mother in an objectionable state with her lover, Vishal, the couple tortured him. Vishal burned his face and feet with a hot sieve and threatened to amputate his leg while the mother beat him with a rolling pin. Consequently, the boy ran away and was taken to the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Gurugram.

According to the complaint filed by the minor, he along with his mother who works in a pantry in a private company, reside in a rented accommodation in Gurugram while his father and other siblings live in their native region in Bihar. They have been in the city from the last one year and Vishal paid frequent visits to his mother, added the boy.

“We have arrested both the mother of the victim and her lover. After the investigation, we granted them the police bail. The boy is being treated in the Civil Hospital while further probe in the case is on,” said Inspector Devender Singh, Station House Officer.