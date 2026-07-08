Gurugram woman raped on pretext of showing dogs, accused held

Police have arrested a man on charges of raping a Gurugram-based woman at an animal farm in the Meham area on the pretext of showing her dogs. A case under Section 64 (1) of the BNS has been registered against him on the victim’s complaint.

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According to the police complaint, the victim had travelled to Rohtak on July 5 to meet her female friend staying at a local paying guest (PG) accommodation, where she stayed until the evening of July 6.

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Knowing her fondness for dogs, her friend provided her with the phone number of the accused stating that he has a dog farm.

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“When I contacted him to see the dogs, he called me near a village, from where he picked me up in his car and took me to a farmhouse on the pretext of showing me the dogs,” the victim stated in her complaint.

The complainant further alleged that upon arriving at the farm, the accused asked her to wait inside a room while he went out to get the dogs. He returned 15 minutes later, bolted the room, and raped her. He assaulted her a second time 10 minutes later, she alleged.

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As per the complaint, the victim later went to the bathroom, where she immediately contacted both her friend and the police to report the crime.

Inspector Neeraj, Station House Officer (SHO) of Meham Police Station, confirmed that the accused had been arrested after being booked under rape charges.