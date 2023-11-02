Gurugram: Woman rescued after fire breaks out in house

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 1

A fire broke out on the second floor of a three-storey house in Gurugram’s Sector 7 on this afternoon.

A woman who was trapped in the house was brought out safely with the help of the neighbours and the Fire Department was informed about it.

The fire brigade reached the spot and the blaze was doused within an hour. Goods worth lakhs were gutted.

The police said after getting information a team of fire brigade reached the spot and four fire engines were pressed into service.

Fire Officer Ramesh Kumar said the fire could be controlled only when four-fire engines were pressed into service.

“It seems that short circuit is the cause of fire, but the matter is still under investigation. The woman was rescued safely and goods were gutted in the fire”, the officer added.

