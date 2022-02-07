Gurugram woman swindled of Rs 10 lakh; cheaters promised to invest money in shares

Our Correspondent



Gurugram, February 7

A woman from Gurugram was reportedly cheated of Rs 10 lakh after some swindlers promised to invest the money in the share market, police said.

In her complaint, Ritika Thakur said she lost her job in the tourism sector and that was trying to earn some money. She came across Balaji Traders while she was looking for trading tips.

“I came across them through Google ad and they contacted me and seemed really good with the trade tactics,” she said in her complaint.

They traded for three days and "it was very good”, she said. Initial trading was done through her Demat account, she said, and it was the suspects who suggested the plan.

She found out later that she’d been swindled.

“I never once transferred any money to a person. It was always transferred to a current account,” her complaint said.

She said she’d registered a complaint with Google asking them how they could list the advertisement on their searches. The ad, she said, was among their engine’s top searches.

Police said they’d booked a case of fraud and added provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000.