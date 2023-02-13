Gurugram: Woman techie drugged, raped inside car in mall parking

Gurugram, February 13
In a shocking incident, a 27-year-old woman techie was allegedly raped by a man in his car parked in the basement of Sahara mall. The accused had called the woman on pretext of interview for a job and raped her after given her some sedative mixed in water.
An FIR has been registered at the women police station, Sector 51, regarding the incident.
According to the complaint filed by the woman, who is a resident of DLF Area, she was seeking a job online and got in touch with a man named Tushar Sharma.
He promised her a job and finally called her on the pretext of an interview in Sahara mall on Saturday.
“As per the telephonic conversation, I reached the mall at around 1pm with my documents for the interview. I then called Tushar, who met me at the gate of the mall and took me to the basement of Sahara mall. There he offered me water after consuming which I lost consciousness and he pushed me inside his car. After this, he raped me inside the vehicle and later fled from the spot, leaving me in the parking. He also threatened to kill me if I told about the incident to anyone,” the woman said in her complaint.
After receiving the complaint, the victim was taken to hospital by police for medical examination and an FIR was registered against Tushar Sharma under Sections 328 (causing hurt by mean of poison), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Women Police Station, Sector 51, on Saturday night.
“We have sought CCTV footage from the mall management and are trying to nab the accused,” said Inspector Suman Sura, SHO, Women police station, Sector 51.
