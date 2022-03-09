Gurugram women cops spread safety awareness

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, March 8

Out to mark International Women’s Day, Gurugram women cops held an awareness motorbike rally. Police Commissioner Kala Ramachandaran flagged off the rally from her office this morning.

Women cops taught self-defence tricks and made women aware about cyber crimes at North Campus University, Gurugram.

As many as 15 motorcycles and 3 PCR police vehicles participated in the rally and all riders were women cops.

“Women police officers and cops riding on motorcycles during the rally, spoke of women safety, empowerment and respect for women”, read the statement of the Gurugram police. —