Gurugram worker dies after colleague blows compressed air into private parts

A youth, in a fit of rage, used an air compressor to blow air into his colleague's private parts. The pressure caused the victim's intestines to rupture, resulting in his painful death. An FIR of murder was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

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According to the police, the incident took place near Rampura village on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Harvinder, a native of Shahgarh village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a company in Gurugram.

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As a dispute arose between Harvinder and accused Naresh, the latter placed the nozzle of an air compressor on Harvinder's private parts and turned it on. The air pressure was so intense that within seconds, Harvinder's stomach was filled with excessive air, causing his condition to deteriorate. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, the victim's intestines ruptured due to the excessive pressure.

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After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

“We have inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police teams are conducting raids and the accused, Naresh, will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.