icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gurugram worker dies after colleague blows compressed air into private parts

Gurugram worker dies after colleague blows compressed air into private parts

According to doctors, the victim's intestines ruptured due to the excessive pressure

article_Author
Sanjay Yadav
Sanjay Gargish
Updated At : 03:32 PM Apr 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
Advertisement

A youth, in a fit of rage, used an air compressor to blow air into his colleague's private parts. The pressure caused the victim's intestines to rupture, resulting in his painful death. An FIR of murder was registered at the Kherki Daula police station.

Advertisement

According to the police, the incident took place near Rampura village on Tuesday night. The deceased was identified as Harvinder, a native of Shahgarh village in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, who worked at a company in Gurugram.

Advertisement

As a dispute arose between Harvinder and accused Naresh, the latter placed the nozzle of an air compressor on Harvinder's private parts and turned it on. The air pressure was so intense that within seconds, Harvinder's stomach was filled with excessive air, causing his condition to deteriorate. He was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where doctors declared him dead. According to doctors, the victim's intestines ruptured due to the excessive pressure.

Advertisement

After getting information, a police team reached the spot and took the body into custody.

“We have inspected the scene and collected evidence. Police teams are conducting raids and the accused, Naresh, will be arrested soon,” said Inspector Krishan Kumar, SHO of Kherki Daula police station.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts