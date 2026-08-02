Gurugram’s built-up area expands 64% in a decade, GMDA study shows

Gurugram’s built-up area has expanded by nearly 64 per cent over the past decade, increasing from 102.50 sq km in 2015 to 168.20 sq km in 2025, according to a geospatial study conducted by the Geographic Information System (GIS) Division of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

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The study also projects continued urban expansion along the city’s major development corridors through 2030.

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The assessment was undertaken to provide a scientific basis for planning roads, stormwater drainage, water supply, sewerage, public transport and intelligent traffic management systems in line with Gurugram’s evolving growth pattern.

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GMDA Chief Executive Officer P.C. Meena said the findings reaffirm the importance of data-driven planning in a rapidly urbanising city.

He said the study provides valuable spatial insights into Gurugram’s growth pattern and helps anticipate future infrastructure requirements. He added that GMDA remains committed to creating a well-connected, sustainable and future-ready city through integrated planning and timely infrastructure investments.

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Senior Scientist and Head of GMDA’s GIS Section, Dr Sultan Singh, said the assessment used high-resolution satellite imagery, Geographic Information Systems, statistical analysis and machine-learning models to map urban growth and forecast future expansion, achieving an overall mapping accuracy of more than 92 per cent.

According to the study, Gurugram’s urban expansion has been concentrated largely along key transport and development corridors, including Dwarka Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road, NH-48, Golf Course Extension Road, Sohna Road, New Gurugram, Cyber City-Udyog Vihar and IMT Manesar.

Improved connectivity, economic activity and planned urban development have been identified as the principal growth drivers.

Singh said geospatial technology has become an important planning tool for GMDA, enabling scientific assessment of land-use patterns and infrastructure requirements to support the authority in prioritising investments and strengthening long-term urban planning.

The study projects that urban expansion will continue along the identified growth corridors through 2030, underscoring the need for integrated land-use planning, sustainable infrastructure development, improved transport connectivity, efficient water resource management and protection of ecological spaces.

The findings are expected to serve as a key planning resource for GMDA in shaping the next phase of Gurugram’s urban development, Meena said.