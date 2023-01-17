Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI takes over probe, registers FIR against developer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 17

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today took over the probe into the partial collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed by registering an FIR against former managing director of the realty firm Ashok Saloman, officials said.

The officials said the Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the agency by the Centre on December 29, 2022. As per the procedure, the CBI has re-registered its own case after taking over the Haryana Police FIR, they added.

Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s Sector 109 came down on February 10, 2022, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor. The 18-floor tower has 50 flats.

Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava were killed in the incident. At the same time, Sunita’s husband AK Shrivastava, an IRS officer and a managing director with Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries. He could only be rescued from the debris after 16 hours of effort by the NDRF team.

At one point in time, the rescuers considered amputating one of his legs to extricate him but somehow managed to pull him out without resorting to the extreme step, local police had then said.

The police FIR against the realty firm's then MD Solomon was lodged on the complaint of Rekha’s husband, Rajesh Bhardwaj under IPC sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304-A) and cheating (420) among others.