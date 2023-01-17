Gurugram’s Chintels Paradiso collapse: CBI takes over probe, registers FIR against developer

New Delhi, January 17
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today took over the probe into the partial collapse of the Chintels Paradiso apartment complex in Gurugram last year in which two women were killed by registering an FIR against former managing director of the realty firm Ashok Saloman, officials said.
The officials said the Haryana government had transferred the case to the CBI on July 18, 2022, which was forwarded to the agency by the Centre on December 29, 2022. As per the procedure, the CBI has re-registered its own case after taking over the Haryana Police FIR, they added.
Two women were killed after the dining room floor of a sixth-floor apartment of Tower D at Chintels Paradiso in Gurugram’s Sector 109 came down on February 10, 2022, triggering the collapse of roofs and floors directly under it till the first floor. The 18-floor tower has 50 flats.
Rekha Bhardwaj and Sunita Shrivastava were killed in the incident. At the same time, Sunita’s husband AK Shrivastava, an IRS officer and a managing director with Central Warehousing Corporation, suffered critical injuries. He could only be rescued from the debris after 16 hours of effort by the NDRF team.
At one point in time, the rescuers considered amputating one of his legs to extricate him but somehow managed to pull him out without resorting to the extreme step, local police had then said.
The police FIR against the realty firm's then MD Solomon was lodged on the complaint of Rekha’s husband, Rajesh Bhardwaj under IPC sections related to culpable homicide not amounting to murder (304-A) and cheating (420) among others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks ‘sincere’ talks with India to resolve ‘burning’ issues, including Kashmir; says UAE can play an important role
'It is up to us to live peacefully, make progress or quarrel...
After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit
Liquor factory had run into controversy after villagers alle...
Indo-Russian joint venture produces first batch of Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles; deliveries to Indian Army expected soon
India is the first country to start producing AK-200-series ...
JP Nadda’s tenure as BJP chief extended till June 2024; Amit Shah says party will win bigger mandate than 2019
Shah said party won many state assembly polls under Nadda
Five samples of cough syrup manufactured by Baddi-based Maiden pharma declared substandard
Question mark on quality of drugs manufactured in the said u...