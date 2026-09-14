Residents of over 150 housing societies along Golf Course Extension Road (GCER) took to the streets on Sunday to protest against the continued dumping of construction and demolition (C&D) waste, or malba, alleging that stretches of the busy corridor had been reduced to an “urban slum”.

The protest march began at the IFC Chowk signal and saw participation from residents of Close North, Unitech Escape, the Nirvana societies, Palm Drive, Tattvam Villas, Rosewood City, Emaar Emerald Hills, South Close, Palm Terraces, The Legend, Lilac, Emaar Enclave, Central Park Resorts, Emaar Palm Terraces, Vatika City and South City 2, besides residents of Sectors 7 and 56.

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Carrying placards, the protesters demanded an end to what they described as years of civic apathy towards C&D waste management.

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“Gurugram deserves development that creates a better city, not one where garbage and construction waste become part of the urban landscape. You cannot keep shifting malba dumping points from one stretch to another and call it a solution,” said Gauri Sarin, a local activist spearheading the protest who has been raising the issue on social media for weeks.

The residents submitted a petition to the Municipal Commissioner, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA), district administration, Department of Urban Local Bodies and Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB).

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They sought round-the-clock CCTV surveillance at chronic dumping hotspots, time-bound clearance of existing malba piles and periodic action-taken reports to enable residents to monitor the disposal of their complaints.

Responding to the protest, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), in a post on X, said the site being referred to was being used as a “Secondary Collection Centre”. It said the team concerned had been directed to “manage and maintain the site in a better and more organised manner”.

The protest has once again brought the spotlight on Gurugram’s long-running C&D waste management problem. In 2020, the city’s doorstep collection and enforcement model, operated by concessionaire Pragati, was lauded by NITI Aayog as an exemplary case study in urban waste management.

The system, however, came under a cloud in 2021 when Pragati was removed following a complaint by an RTI activist alleging billing fraud. A subsequent year-long inquiry proved inconclusive.

Since then, Gurugram has lacked a consistent door-to-door C&D waste collection mechanism, with successive tenders being floated, cancelled and re-floated.

Official data shows the city generates more than 1,000 tonnes of C&D waste daily, while its lone processing facility has a rated capacity of only 300 tonnes. Residents allege that the gap has fuelled unauthorised dumping along GCER, the Gurugram-Faridabad Road and parts of the Aravallis.

Residents participating in Sunday’s march said they were no longer willing to wait for assurances. In their petition, they said potholes, dust, sewage overflow, garbage and encroachments had become a “living nightmare”. They demanded authorities fix responsibility by naming officers and setting firm deadlines instead of relying on “promises and announcements”.