 Gurugram’s open sewers an invitation to deadly mishaps : The Tribune India

Gurugram’s open sewers an invitation to deadly mishaps

Gurugram’s open sewers an invitation to deadly mishaps


Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 21

Walking in the city has become hazardous due to open sewers and sewage overflow in many areas, which is causing immense trouble to residents. Recently, a 30-year-old taxi driver died after falling into an open sewer, raising concerns about the safety of pedestrians and commuters. 

Radhe Shyam Sharma, Chief Engineer at the Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, stated that there was no negligence on their part in the matter of the driver’s death. However, officials concerned had been directed to check and close open manholes and sewers in their respective areas.

During heavy rains, the MC personnel had removed the lids of sewers for cleaning the sewerage, but most of these were not closed properly, leading to the possibility of accidents. Several other areas in the city also have open manholes, making these accident-prone locations. Moreover, people in areas like Rajendra Park, Sheetla Colony, Sector 23A, Sector 52, Sector 14, Laxman Vihar, Ratan Vihar, Kirit Nagar and Patel Nagar are facing problems due to sewer overflow.

Residents in the affected areas have expressed their concerns about the spread of diseases due to stagnant water, especially among children going to school, and many bikers have been injured due to slipping on the roads. 

However, the MC seems to be unconcerned about the issue, with sources stating that the payment to agencies engaged in sewer cleaning work has been stopped due to disturbances in the tender of operation and maintenance. As a result, the agencies have stopped cleaning the sewers, causing the problem to worsen. Although officials have been directed to close open manholes and resolve sewer overflow complaints, the issue needs to be resolved promptly to ensure the safety and health of residents.

Victim identified

The man who died after falling into the open sewer on Sohna Road was 33-year-old taxi driver Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in the Sector 56 area, and was missing for the last two days. A missing FIR was also registered at the police station.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Amritpal Singh's British-origin wife neither 'detained nor arrested', has a visa for 'limited period in India that is about to expire'

2
J & K

4 among 5 jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir's terror attack were from Punjab

3
J & K

CBI to question ex-JK governor Satya Pal Malik over insurance 'scam' case

4
Diaspora

24-year-old Indian shot dead in US; police share pic of killer

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal admitted to ICU of Mohali hospital

6
Punjab

Jalalabad AAP MLA's father arrested for 'extortion'

7
Nation

‘Be humane’: FM Sitharaman to SBI after video of old barefoot woman going to collect pension surfaces

8
Punjab

Poonch attack: Families of soldiers from Punjab inconsolable, ask for justice

9
Nation EXPLAINER

With projected rise in India’s population, why is China seemingly irritated?

10
Nation

Air India pilot 'welcomes' woman friend into cockpit, crew files complaint

Don't Miss

View All
2022 ‘fifth warmest year’ on record
Nation

2022 'fifth warmest year' on record

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before terror attack
Punjab

Sewak Singh talked to family members 30 minutes before Poonch terror attack

Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave
Punjab

Poonch martyr Mandeep Singh had recently joined duty after leave

Kulwant Singh ’s father also laid down life for country in Kargil War
Punjab

Poonch attack: Kulwant Singh's father also laid down life for country in Kargil War

Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family
Punjab

Poonch martyr Harkrishan Singh was sole breadwinner of family

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum
Diaspora

Sikhism to be part of Virginia school curriculum

Yogi, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh, Shah Rukh are big names who lost Twitter blue tick
Nation

Yogi Adityanath, Rahul Gandhi, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan are big names who lost Twitter blue tick

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings
Himachal

G20 delegates visit tea gardens, show interest in Kangra paintings

Top News

Creation of theatre commands delayed

Creation of theatre commands delayed

No consensus, CDS to go in for wider consultations on tri-se...

3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Poonch attack: 3 foreigners among 5 suspects; NIA to probe

Fix gaps, set aside ~1,500 cr: NGT to Haryana

Effluent Mess: Fix gaps, set aside Rs 1,500 cr, NGT tells Haryana

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Indian swimmer Aryan Singh Dadiala equals world record in first attempt at Sea of Galilee in Israel

Dadiala, 21, who set a world record in November 2022 in Goa ...

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

India committed to furthering sustainable development: PM Modi

Earth Day is observed globally to raise awareness about envi...


Cities

View All

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Goindwal police crack woman murder case, lover arrested

Hand grenade recovered from gurdwara car parking; probe on

Vijay Sampla visits injured BJP leader

Amritsar MC to hire private firm for towing illegally parked vehicles in city

Bail applications of Amritpal Singh supporters rejected by court

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Rs 16-crore green fine slapped on three top govt hospitals in Chandigarh

Now, dial ‘112’ to hire private ambulance in Chandigarh

Worker dies cleaning sewer line at Lalru

Neelam tabletop not disabled friendly: NGO

5 die of asphyxiation in Dera Bassi while working in sewage pit

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Amid rise in Covid cases, minister says new wave will be over soon

Supreme Court notice to L-G office over Delhi Government’s plea

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Jalandhar Byelection: Followers in mind, leaders make a beeline for deras

Industrialists vent their ire on AAP leadership

Upset at education policies, college unions plan protest

Jimpa hands over Rs 3L for roads, lighting

One nabbed with 75-gm heroin

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Big infra push: Rs 142 crore to upgrade four major roads in Ludhiana

Covid: 43 +ve, 4 on ventilator support in Ludhiana

14-month-old requires Rs 17.5 crore to get new lease of life

Trust members demand direct way to martyr Sukhdev Thapar’s house

‘Schools of Eminence’: Confusion prevails over admission process

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Patiala MC awaits board’s report to resume dog sterilisation

Cops solve cybercrime cases involving Rs 50-lakh fraud in Patiala

NGO distributes aid to 294 persons with disabilities

Ensure speedy lifting of procured wheat in Patiala district: DC

Covid: 44 fresh cases surface in Patiala district