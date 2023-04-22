Gurugram’s open sewers an invitation to deadly mishaps

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 21

Walking in the city has become hazardous due to open sewers and sewage overflow in many areas, which is causing immense trouble to residents. Recently, a 30-year-old taxi driver died after falling into an open sewer, raising concerns about the safety of pedestrians and commuters.

Radhe Shyam Sharma, Chief Engineer at the Municipal Corporation (MC), Gurugram, stated that there was no negligence on their part in the matter of the driver’s death. However, officials concerned had been directed to check and close open manholes and sewers in their respective areas.

During heavy rains, the MC personnel had removed the lids of sewers for cleaning the sewerage, but most of these were not closed properly, leading to the possibility of accidents. Several other areas in the city also have open manholes, making these accident-prone locations. Moreover, people in areas like Rajendra Park, Sheetla Colony, Sector 23A, Sector 52, Sector 14, Laxman Vihar, Ratan Vihar, Kirit Nagar and Patel Nagar are facing problems due to sewer overflow.

Residents in the affected areas have expressed their concerns about the spread of diseases due to stagnant water, especially among children going to school, and many bikers have been injured due to slipping on the roads.

However, the MC seems to be unconcerned about the issue, with sources stating that the payment to agencies engaged in sewer cleaning work has been stopped due to disturbances in the tender of operation and maintenance. As a result, the agencies have stopped cleaning the sewers, causing the problem to worsen. Although officials have been directed to close open manholes and resolve sewer overflow complaints, the issue needs to be resolved promptly to ensure the safety and health of residents.

Victim identified

The man who died after falling into the open sewer on Sohna Road was 33-year-old taxi driver Dinesh Kumar, a resident of Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. He lived with his family in the Sector 56 area, and was missing for the last two days. A missing FIR was also registered at the police station.