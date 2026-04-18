Gurukul Jyotisar student gets 99.6% in CBSE exams

The Governor of Gujarat, Acharya Devvrat, congratulated Saksham, a student of Gurukul Jyotisar, for securing 99.6 per cent marks in the recently declared CBSE Class-X examination results.

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Acharya Devvrat stated that such talented students are the pride of the nation and will play a significant role in nation-building in the years to come.

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Saksham credited his success to his parents, teachers and the disciplined environment of the Gurukul. He shared that his dream is to become a scientist at the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). He also mentioned that he drew inspiration from his senior, Priyanshu, who completed his education at Gurukul Jyotisar last year and is now associated with ISRO.

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The school also recorded an impressive overall performance, with 48.3 per cent of students scoring 90 per cent and above, reflecting the institution’s high academic standards. A total of 40 students secured perfect scores of 100 marks in various subjects, setting a new benchmark of excellence.