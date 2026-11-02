DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Gurukul played key role in preserving India’s knowledge traditions: Murmu

Gurukul played key role in preserving India’s knowledge traditions: Murmu

article_Author
Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 01:53 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
President Droupadi Murmu addresses a gathering at Gurukul Kurukshetra on Sunday.
Advertisement

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the 114th foundation day celebrations of Gurukul Kurukshetra and the Swami Shraddhanand Martyrdom Centenary Commemoration at the Gurukul. She said institutions such as Gurukul Kurukshetra played an important role in preserving India’s knowledge traditions, ethical values and cultural ethos while preparing future generations for nation-building.

“The soul of the nation resides in villages, and the citizens of villages depend on agriculture. Due to the adoption of Western culture, the land is becoming barren. However, we can restore the fertility of the soil through natural farming. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat is playing a crucial role in this direction,” she said.

Advertisement

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the sacred campus of Gurukul Kurukshetra brought together the inspiration of history, the pride of the present and a resolve for the future. The day held special significance for every resident of Haryana, as the state was marking 60 years of its formation and celebrating its Diamond Jubilee.

Advertisement

The CM also appreciated Acharya Devvrat’s efforts in promoting natural farming. He said Acharya Devvrat was practising natural farming on 180 acres of land without using chemical pesticides.

Students of Gurukul Kurukshetra presented performances showcasing Indian culture, Vedic traditions and physical education. Through Mallakhamb, Surya Namaskar and exercise demonstrations, they displayed their talent, discipline and physical prowess.

Advertisement

Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said Gurukul Kurukshetra was a living legacy of the thoughts, ideals and resolve of Swami Shraddhanand, the great freedom fighter, social reformer and educationist. He said Swami Shraddhanand had given impetus to the Shuddhi Movement from this very land and had also carried out significant activities from here during the freedom struggle.

Acharya Devvrat said the real objective of education at a Gurukul was not merely to impart academic knowledge to students but also to make them physically strong, mentally capable and value-oriented individuals with strong character. He described Gurukul students as the real ‘Gen Z’ in the true sense, as they imbibed discipline, values and principles of life along with education.

On the occasion, Acharya Devvrat also unveiled the logo of the ‘Balidan Shatabdi Samaroh’ of Swami Shraddhanand. He informed that year-long programmes would be organised as part of the centenary celebrations to familiarise the younger generation with Swami Shraddhanand’s life, thoughts, social reform initiatives and contributions to the nation.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh described the life of Swami Shraddhanand as an extraordinary example of truthfulness, fearlessness, service, sacrifice and selflessness.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts