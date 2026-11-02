Gurukul played key role in preserving India’s knowledge traditions: Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday addressed the 114th foundation day celebrations of Gurukul Kurukshetra and the Swami Shraddhanand Martyrdom Centenary Commemoration at the Gurukul. She said institutions such as Gurukul Kurukshetra played an important role in preserving India’s knowledge traditions, ethical values and cultural ethos while preparing future generations for nation-building.

“The soul of the nation resides in villages, and the citizens of villages depend on agriculture. Due to the adoption of Western culture, the land is becoming barren. However, we can restore the fertility of the soil through natural farming. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat is playing a crucial role in this direction,” she said.

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Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the sacred campus of Gurukul Kurukshetra brought together the inspiration of history, the pride of the present and a resolve for the future. The day held special significance for every resident of Haryana, as the state was marking 60 years of its formation and celebrating its Diamond Jubilee.

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The CM also appreciated Acharya Devvrat’s efforts in promoting natural farming. He said Acharya Devvrat was practising natural farming on 180 acres of land without using chemical pesticides.

Students of Gurukul Kurukshetra presented performances showcasing Indian culture, Vedic traditions and physical education. Through Mallakhamb, Surya Namaskar and exercise demonstrations, they displayed their talent, discipline and physical prowess.

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Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat said Gurukul Kurukshetra was a living legacy of the thoughts, ideals and resolve of Swami Shraddhanand, the great freedom fighter, social reformer and educationist. He said Swami Shraddhanand had given impetus to the Shuddhi Movement from this very land and had also carried out significant activities from here during the freedom struggle.

Acharya Devvrat said the real objective of education at a Gurukul was not merely to impart academic knowledge to students but also to make them physically strong, mentally capable and value-oriented individuals with strong character. He described Gurukul students as the real ‘Gen Z’ in the true sense, as they imbibed discipline, values and principles of life along with education.

On the occasion, Acharya Devvrat also unveiled the logo of the ‘Balidan Shatabdi Samaroh’ of Swami Shraddhanand. He informed that year-long programmes would be organised as part of the centenary celebrations to familiarise the younger generation with Swami Shraddhanand’s life, thoughts, social reform initiatives and contributions to the nation.

Haryana Governor Ashim Kumar Ghosh described the life of Swami Shraddhanand as an extraordinary example of truthfulness, fearlessness, service, sacrifice and selflessness.