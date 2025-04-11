DT
Home / Haryana / Gusty winds in Gurugram, 2 hurt as pillar signage falls on car on Dwarka Expressway  

PTI
Gurugram, Updated At : 10:19 PM Apr 11, 2025 IST
Two people were injured as a huge pillar signage fell on a car on the Dwarka Expressway here as thunderstorm and gusty winds hit the Delhi-NCR area on Friday evening, officials said.

The car got stuck under the pillar and two occupants got injured. Passersby helped them get out of the car and admitted them to the hospital, they added.

This resulted in a traffic jam on the Dwarka Expressway and police were deployed to manage the traffic.

According to the officials, the injured are yet to be identified. They were on their way home from work when the incident occurred. Their car got completely damaged.

A strong storm started around 6.30 pm, resulting in heavy congestion on the Dwarka Expressway, NH-48, Southern Peripheral Road, Sohna Road Elevated Highway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and other major routes.

Incidents of hoardings falling and trees uprooting due to the storm were reported from several places, including Signature Towers, Sheetla Mata road and Sector 31. Near Sector 22, a tree got uprooted and fell on two cars, they said.

An electric pole also fell near a Kendriya Vidyalaya on Delhi road, resulting in a power cut in the surrounding areas, including Sector 14, the police said.

The spokesperson of Gurugram police said that the traffic police did a commendable job by removing trees and branches that had fallen on the road due to a sudden storm and ensuring smooth operation of traffic.

