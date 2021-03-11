Guv asks officers to strengthen delivery mechanism

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 20

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya today said administrative officers had an important role to play in strengthening the country’s delivery mechanism and providing the benefits of welfare programmes and schemes to the poor, downtrodden and needy people.

For this, all officers should work with the spirit of inclusive commitment, honesty and determination.

The Governor, who was addressing 20 IAS, HCS and PCS officers at Raj Bhawan here today, said the Indian Civil Services were the backbone of the country’s government system. That is why ‘Iron Man’ Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel envisioned our civil servants as the ‘steel frame’ of the government machinery.

He further said officers should work with total sincerity, commitment and determination in every field of their posting, which would strengthen the country and benefit the needy as well.

Dattatreya said the Indian Constitution was the holy book of our democracy due to which every resident had got the right to justice, equality, freedom, expression of ideas and equal opportunity to progress.

Stating that the management of administration was a challenging task, he said there was a need to simplify the process and ensure that aspirations of people were met.