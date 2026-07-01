Guv lays foundation stone of cafeteria, Rose Garden projects at Kurukshetra varsity

Haryana Governor and Chancellor of Kurukshetra University, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh, virtually laid the foundation stone for a modern cafeteria and Rose Garden project on the Kurukshetra University campus from Lok Bhawan, Haryana.

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During the ceremony, Prof Ashim Kumar Ghosh unveiled the foundation plaque for the project and also planted a sapling at Lok Bhawan to promote environmental sustainability. He later released a commemorative booklet dedicated to the project.

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In his address, the Governor said that alumni participation plays a crucial role in the development of higher educational institutions. Appreciating the contribution of $500,000 made by alumni couple Hemant Gupta and Nalini Gupta towards the cafeteria project, he described their gesture as an inspiring example for alumni across the globe.

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Prof Ghosh said that although Hemant Gupta had built a distinguished career in the United States through dedication, leadership and innovation, he had never forgotten his alma mater.

Expressing confidence that the initiative would inspire more alumni to contribute to the university’s growth, the Governor urged the vast global network of Kurukshetra University alumni to support scholarships, research collaborations, internships, mentorship programmes, philanthropic initiatives and infrastructure

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development.

He particularly appealed to alumni to identify and support meritorious students from economically weaker backgrounds, especially first-generation learners who might otherwise not have access to higher education.

The Governor also expressed satisfaction over the increasing enrolment of women students, noting that Kurukshetra University has emerged as a major centre for women-centric higher education. In line with this progress, he suggested that the upcoming cafeteria should be managed entirely by a women’s team to encourage women’s leadership, entrepreneurship and

empowerment.

Vice-Chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said Kurukshetra University continues to set new benchmarks in academic excellence, research, innovation and infrastructure development. He observed that the new cafeteria and landscaped Rose Garden would significantly enhance both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of the campus while creating a vibrant academic and social space for students.

Prof Sachdeva said the cafeteria would emerge as a lively hub for interaction, collaboration and creative engagement among students and faculty. He informed that the construction contract for the cafeteria has already been awarded and the project is scheduled for completion within 10 months, adding that the university is committed to completing it within the stipulated

timeframe.

KU Alumni Association Secretary Dr Vivek Chawla said that, in its first phase, an 11,000-square-foot, fully air-conditioned, two-storey cafeteria will be constructed.