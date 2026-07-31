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Home / Haryana / Gyan samiti highlights rising education costs at Rohtak programme

Gyan samiti highlights rising education costs at Rohtak programme

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 09:51 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
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An event underway at Tilak Nagar in Rohtak.
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The Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti, Rohtak, in collaboration with the Tilak Nagar Residential Welfare Association, organised a programme to mark the birth anniversary of celebrated Hindi writer Munshi Premchand, the martyrdom day of freedom fighter Udham Singh and the death anniversary of legendary singer Mohammed Rafi.

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The programme began with a rendition of the song "Tu Zinda Hai To Zindagi Ki Jeet Par Yakeen Kar" by Surender, joint secretary of Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti, and Deepika, a student of Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU).

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As part of the event, students from the Department of Economics at the MDU interacted with residents of Tilak Nagar to study the financial burden of education on households.

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According to the survey, families in the locality spend an average of Rs 7,500 per month on education, while the expenditure in government schools is around Rs 1,200 per month. The students pointed to poor infrastructure in government schools, lack of facilities such as computer laboratories, concerns over the quality of mid-day meals and limited awareness among residents about the Right to Education Act.

Haryana Gyan Vigyan Samiti state president Prof Pramod Gauri, Labh Singh Hooda, Dr Rajesh, Dr Ranbir Singh Khasa, Dr Jagdish Sangwan, Rajkumari Dahiya and Amit, expressed concern over the rising cost of education and stressed the need to strengthen public education.

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The cultural segment featured a poem on Premchand by economics student Arzoo and a ragini on Udham Singh by Gulab. The programme was conducted by retired DEO Jitender Khatri.

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